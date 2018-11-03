  • search

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: CM Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh joins Congress

    Bhopal, Nov 3: In a major set back to BJP, Sanjay Singh, brother-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined Congress on Saturday.

    Sanjay Singh
    Sanjay Singh

    Accusing the BJP of promoting dynasty politics, Singh joined the Congress in the presence of former Union minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Madhya Pradesh is all set to go for polling on 28 November to elect members of the 230 constituencies.

    The last date of filing nominations is 9 November. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December. On 6 October, election dates were announced.

    On 7 January 2019, the tenure of MP assembly ends.

    The polls in the state are being seen as a direct political battle between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress. While Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will try to win for the consecutive fourth term, the grand old party will fight for regaining power after 2003.

    madhya pradesh madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 cm shivraj singh chauhan

