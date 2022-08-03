YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sanjay Raut taken to hospital for medical check up

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 03: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has been remanded to the ED custody till August 4 in a money laundering case, has been taken to hospital for medical check up. He was arrested on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

    Sanjay Raut taken to hospital for medical check up
    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Earlier, the law enforcement agency had sought his remand for eight days. The ED, represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, told the court that Raut and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.

    'Efforts to break Shiv Sena will not succeed’: Sanjay Raut'Efforts to break Shiv Sena will not succeed’: Sanjay Raut

    Patra Chawl was set to be redeveloped by Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) around 2007-08. The residents were asked to vacate their homes in 2008. The contract to develop flats for 672 tenants of Patra Chawl was given to Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd.

    However, the company didn't develop even one flat for the residents and sold the FSI or floor space index to nine private developers. It is alleged that they got Rs 901.79 crore for the same. Sanjay Raut's close aide Pravin Raut was a key part of this scam and allegedly transferred profits to Sanjay Raut and his family.

    The ED arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X