Sanjay Raut taken to hospital for medical check up

Mumbai, Aug 03: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has been remanded to the ED custody till August 4 in a money laundering case, has been taken to hospital for medical check up. He was arrested on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Earlier, the law enforcement agency had sought his remand for eight days. The ED, represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, told the court that Raut and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.

Patra Chawl was set to be redeveloped by Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) around 2007-08. The residents were asked to vacate their homes in 2008. The contract to develop flats for 672 tenants of Patra Chawl was given to Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd.

However, the company didn't develop even one flat for the residents and sold the FSI or floor space index to nine private developers. It is alleged that they got Rs 901.79 crore for the same. Sanjay Raut's close aide Pravin Raut was a key part of this scam and allegedly transferred profits to Sanjay Raut and his family.

