Sanjay Raut supports idea of Sharad Pawar helming UPA, says Congress is weak

Mumbai, Dec 11:

Mumbai, Dec 11: In a recent development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party will welcome if NCP supremo is made the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Speaking to a news agency, Raut said that Congress has become weak and now the opposition parties need to come together to strengthen the UPA.

"We will be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I have heard that he has personally refused it," Raut told media.

The Sena MP said that his party will support Pawar if such a proposal comes to the fore officially.

"Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together and strengthen the UPA," he said.

On Thursday, Raut had said Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country. "Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows the pulse of the people. He has all the capabilities to lead the nation," the Sena Rajya Sabha MP had said.

The NCP had termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the UPA.

"The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal," party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. "The reports appearing in the media seem to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers' agitation," he added.

The UPA was formed after the 2004 general election. It constitutes centre-left political parties. Congress' president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the UPA.