Sanjay Raut slams Rajya Sabha MPs for criticising Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 17: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed 'some members of Rajya Sabha' who, according to the Shiv Sena leader, criticised the Maharashtra government's way of handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on day four of Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, Raut pointed to the number of recoveries in the state. He also remarked that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised efforts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for bringing the situation in Dharavi under control.

Calcutta HC allows families of COVID-19 victims to perform last rites; Check guidelines

"My mother and brother are infected with Covid-19. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra government yesterday," Raut said in the Upper House.

"I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This isn't a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people," Raut further said.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records nearly 98,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours

PM Modi's birthday: Russian President, German Chancellor wish PM Modi on 70th birthday|Oneindia News

It can be seen that the bhabhi ji ke papad jibe was in reference to union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's endorsement of 'Bhabhiji Papad', which, he had said, would help create antibodies to combat the deadly virus. However, days later, the minister himself tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Maharashtra is seen as the worst-affected state in the country since the early days of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 tally stood at over 1.12 million, of which nearly eight lakh people have recovered.