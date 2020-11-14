Those who talk about taking China’s help should be jailed in Andaman for 10 years: Raut

Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut slams Barak Obama on 'A Promised Land' row, questions how much does he know about India?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Nov 14: Days after Barack Obama's comments on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the former's new book "A Promised Land" stirred controversary, senior Shiv Sena leader slammed the former US President and questioned his knowledge on India to make such comments.

Stating that politicians in India won't say 'Trump is mad', the Rajya Sabha MP said that the political discourse that followed Obama's statements was "distasteful".

Speaking to media, Sanjay Raut said, "A foreign politician can't give such opinions on Indian political leaders; subsequent domestic political discourse on it is distasteful. We won't say 'Trump is mad'. How much does Obama know about this nation?"

Eager to impress, but lacks aptitude or passion: Obama on Rahul Gandhi

Barak Obama had commented on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir and said, "He has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject."

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP pounced on this opportunity and criticised the Gandhi scion who has had a series of flops as the Congress president, especially the drubbing faced by the grand old party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala slammed the media for running "sponsored agenda" against Gandhi and refused to "acknowledge such comments".