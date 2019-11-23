Sanjay Raut should keep silent, he ruined Shiv Sena: Chandrakant Patil

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Nov 23: Soon after the biggest development in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, state BJP chief said that voters had voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and we got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference, they had started talking about alternatives.

After a stretching political crisis in the Maharashtra government formation that ended on Saturday with a biggest political twist ever. An overnight decision and in the early hours Devendra Fadnavis of BJP sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while NCP's Ajit Pawar becomes the deputy CM.

After being sworn in as the deputy CM, Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar said that he decided to take this call as the talks between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena were never-ending. There was a need to give Maharashtra a stable government.

Ajit Pawar back-stabbed us, cheated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Maharashtra: Sena

Regarding the biggest political twist in Maharashtra on Saturday while addressing the media Patil said, "Sanjay Raut should now at least keep silent. He has ruined Shiv Sena."

Stunned by BJP forming the government in Maharashtra Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said while addressing the press today that NCP's Ajit Pawar has stabbed them in the back.

Raut said that Ajit Pawar was with them in the meeting on Friday but suddenly at last night his phone was switched off. He also pointed out that it may be only Ajit's decision and this call has nothing to do with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, Sharad Pawar has also cleared the air by saying that Ajit Pawar's move was all his own call.

Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as deputy

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the media today at around 12.30 pm.