  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanjay Raut seeks stand of Shivaji's descendants on book comparing him with Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 13: Amid the row over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him.

    Sanjay Raut seeks stand of Shivajis descendants on book comparing him with Modi
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

    Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji. The book, titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", has been written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

    Uddhav-led govt promises to give concrete aid for farmers, revive Shivaji fort

    The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book.

      Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

      "Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should clarify if they like Modi being compared to him. Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should quit BJP over the book," Raut said targeting BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who is a descendant of the warrior king.

      Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in the BJP's Delhi office.

      Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Sunday lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book.

      More SANJAY RAUT News

      Read more about:

      sanjay raut narendra modi shiv sena

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue