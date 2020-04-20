Who is stopping Governor from nominating Thackeray as MLC: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Apr 20: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday sought to know who was stopping Maharashtra Governor BK Koshyari from approving the state Cabinet's recommendation to nominate Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as MLC from the Governor's quota.

Speaking to a media organisation, Sanjay Raut said, "Koshyari's affiliation with the BJP is not a secret, but this is not the time to indulge in politics. Thackeray is not a member of either of the two Houses of the state legislature. He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year, and completes six months in office on May 28."

"As per the Constitution, a minister or a chief minister who is not a member of either of the houses has to be elected to either of the Houses within six months of being sworn into the post, failing which the person must resign," Raut added.

The Shiv Sena leader expressed confidence that Thackeray would remain as Maharashtra Chief Minister even after May 27.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently held a Cabinet meeting which suggested Thackeray's name as governor-nominated member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"The Maharashtra Cabinet has recommended Uddhav Thackeray's name as member of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. There is vacancy as well. Then who is stopping him (Koshyari) from approving the recommendation?" Raut said while speaking to a Marathi news channel.

On Sunday, Raut slammed Koshyari by posting a tweet, saying, "Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally. @maha_governor."

The Shiv Sena parted ways with long-term ally BJP after the state Assembly elections last year over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Sena president Thackeray later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.