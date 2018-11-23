  • search

Sena's communal provocation: 'Demolished babri in 17 mins', says Sanjay Raut

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: Shiv Sena leader on Friday said it took them 17 minutes to demolish the Babri masjid but it is taking unusually long for the government to bring in a law to build the Ram temple.

    Sanjay Raut fans communal fire ahead of Thackerays visit to Ayodhya
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Courtesy: ANI news

    Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, said, We took down the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, but how much time does it take to bring in a law? The BJP is both in the Centre and in UP. There are a lot of MPs in the Rajya sabha who will support the cause of Ram temple. The ones who will oppose it will find it difficult to live in the country."

    Sena chief Uddhav on Thursday said the Ram temple issue is raked up before every election and wondered for how long will people be 'fooled' with the 'mandir wahi banayenge' slogan.

    Also Read | RSS wants its workers to reach Ayodhya to make event of November 25 a success

    "The issue of Ram temple is raked up before every election. I will seek an answer as to for how many more elections will the people be fooled with the slogan Mandir wahi banayenge," he said.

