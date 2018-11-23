Sanjay Raut fans communal fire ahead of Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya

New Delhi, Nov 23: Shiv Sena leader on Friday said it took them 17 minutes to demolish the Babri masjid but it is taking unusually long for the government to bring in a law to build the Ram temple.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, said, We took down the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, but how much time does it take to bring in a law? The BJP is both in the Centre and in UP. There are a lot of MPs in the Rajya sabha who will support the cause of Ram temple. The ones who will oppose it will find it difficult to live in the country."

Humne 17 minute mein Babri tod di, to kanoon banane mein kitna time lagta hai?Rashtrapati Bhawan se lekar UP tak BJP ki sarkar hai. Rajya Sabha mein aise bahot sansad hai jo Ram mandir ke saath khade rahenge,jo virodh karega uska desh mai ghumna mushkil hoga:Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/62zlo0eZJ5 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Sena chief Uddhav on Thursday said the Ram temple issue is raked up before every election and wondered for how long will people be 'fooled' with the 'mandir wahi banayenge' slogan.

"The issue of Ram temple is raked up before every election. I will seek an answer as to for how many more elections will the people be fooled with the slogan Mandir wahi banayenge," he said.