Sanjay Raut downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster at protest against JNU violence

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 07: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday downplayed the 'free Kashmir' poster which was on display during protest at the Gateway of India against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence.

Raut clarified that the 'Free Kashmir' banner seen during the protest was against the restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues in the Valley.

"I read in a newspaper that those who held 'Free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want the state to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues," he said.

Amid outrage over the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, a poster with an open anti-India message 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India. This has evoked strong reactions on social media.

The pictures and video of the protests underway at Gateway of India, tweeted by ANI, show a woman holding 'Free Kashmir' banner.