  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanjay Raut downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster at protest against JNU violence

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 07: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday downplayed the 'free Kashmir' poster which was on display during protest at the Gateway of India against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence.

    Raut clarified that the 'Free Kashmir' banner seen during the protest was against the restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues in the Valley.

    Sanjay Raut downplays Free Kashmir poster at protest against JNU violence
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "I read in a newspaper that those who held 'Free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want the state to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues," he said.

    Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence, probe underway

    Amid outrage over the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, a poster with an open anti-India message 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India. This has evoked strong reactions on social media.

    Amid outrage over the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, a poster with an open anti-India message 'Free Kashmir' was seen at the Gateway of India. This has evoked strong reactions on social media.

    JNU violence: FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for vandalism

    The pictures and video of the protests underway at Gateway of India, tweeted by ANI, show a woman holding 'Free Kashmir' banner.

    More SANJAY RAUT News

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut protest jnu violence

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue