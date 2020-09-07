Sanjay Raut called Ahmedabad mini Pakistan, must apologise: Gujarat BJP

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Ahmedabad, Sep 07: The BJP on Sunday accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of defaming Gujarat by calling Ahmedabad a 'mini Pakistan' and demanded that he apologise to the people of Gujarat and Ahmedabad.

This comes after Kangana Ranaut's comment about "Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" on Thursday after Shiv Sena's flakes on Ranaut over Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"He should apologise to Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Amdavadis," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

"If that girl apologises to Mumbai and Maharashtra for calling Mumbai a 'mini Pakistan', then I will think about it. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" the Sena MP had asked.

Expressing annoyance over Raut's remarks, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the Sena leader insulted the state by calling Ahmedabad a mini Pakistan.

"He should apologise to Gujarat, Ahmedabad and Amdavadis," he stated.

"This is the Gujarat of Gandhiji and Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel has strengthened the unity and integrity of India by uniting 562 kingdoms. Junagadh and Hyderabad were prevented from going to Pakistan and made to stay in India due to his guts and strength," he said.

Pandya said the Sena should stop using any opportunity to defame Gujarat, Gujaratis and leaders from Gujarat "by targeting them out of jealousy, hatred and malice".