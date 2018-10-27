New Delhi, Oct 27: Sanjay Mishra appointed interim director of Enforcement Directorate(ED) by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Sanjay Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from the 1984 batch. Currently, Mishra is chief commissioner of Income Tax in Delhi.

This is the first time an Indian Revenue Service officer will take over as the ED chief.

Enforcement Directorate Director Karnal Singh is set to retire on October 27 after more than two-and-half years at the helm of affairs in the agency.