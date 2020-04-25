Sanjay Kothari takes oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Apr 25: Retired IAS officer Sanjay Kothari on Saturday took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kothari was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the event that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other senior officials.

Social distancing was ensured throughout the event whereas all the attendees at the event were seen following COVID-19 protocols.

Delhi: Sanjay Kothari takes oath as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), the oath of office is being administered to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others also present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/gNjIAC5J1m — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with a "gamcha" or cotton scarf while other guests were seen wearing face masks at the ceremony.

Sanjay Kothari, a 1978 batch (retired) IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was secretary to the president before being nominated to the new role.