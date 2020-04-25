  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sanjay Kothari takes oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 25: Retired IAS officer Sanjay Kothari on Saturday took oath as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Kothari was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the event that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other senior officials.

    Sanjay Kothari takes oath as Chief Vigilance Commissioner
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Social distancing was ensured throughout the event whereas all the attendees at the event were seen following COVID-19 protocols.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen with a "gamcha" or cotton scarf while other guests were seen wearing face masks at the ceremony.

    Sanjay Kothari, a 1978 batch (retired) IAS officer of Haryana cadre, was secretary to the president before being nominated to the new role.

    More CVC News

    Read more about:

    cvc rashtrapati bhavan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X