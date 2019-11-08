Sanjay Gupta to join as Google India’s new country manager

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 08: Sanjay Gupta, is going to be the new Country Manager and Vice-President Sales and Operations in Google India. Gupta will succeed Rajan Anandan, who left Google to join Sequoia Capital India as its managing director.

Gupta was earlier, Country Manager of Star and Disney India. Chairman of Star and Disney India, and President of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, Uday Shankar, announced the development in an internal email to Star India employees.

Gupta, at Google, will contribute ongoing efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, driving Internet adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation.

Gupta will take on the role early 2020 and will be based out of the Commersial City of India, Mumbai so that he can work closely with the teams based in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Commenting on the appointment of Gupta, President of APAC, Google, Scott Beaumont said, "Our ongoing engagement in India is a source of pride for both our Googlers in India but also around the world. Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google. We are delighted to have Sanjay join us. We are excited to combine his expertise, experience and leadership with our teams and build further on our existing efforts in this highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy, looking to build a more helpful and inclusive Internet for everyone in India."

Gupta speaking about his appointment said, "I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google's charter in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India's unique challenges and make Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities. I am happy to join the passionate teams across Google and look forward to contributing to India's digital journey as it becomes an innovation hub for the world."

About Sajay Gupta's education and achievements :

Gupta is post graduate from IIM Kolkata, he brings in over 30 years of experience across categories.

Gupta with his innovative idea has so far steered the Star's growth journey by taking bold risks, innovating branded entertainment and introducing new content genres across regions.

He was advanced in expanding traditional television content to digital platforms through Hotstar, overseeing adoption of HD channels and creating India's first media company powered by technology.

He was also deeply involved in building the sports business through acquisition of rights for marquee content like IPL, ICC and BCCI, and re-invention of sports with the launch of leagues in kabaddi and football.

Earlier, he joined Star India as COO in April 2009 from Bharti Airtel where he was the Chief Marketing Officer running marketing, sales and distribution.

Before joining Airtel, he worked at Hindustan Unilever where he led marketing for two of the company's largest segments, Oral Care and Home Care.