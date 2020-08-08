YouTube
    Sanjay Dutt hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness; tests negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 08: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. The actor has tested negative for COVID but will be in the hospital for medical observation and he is 'perfectly fine'.

    Sanjay Dutt
    Sanjay Dutt

    "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two," tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

    "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," his politician-sister Priya Dutt told PTI.

    A hospital official said the actor is "absolutely fine". "His antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. He is absolutely fine and being treated for mild breathlessness," the official said.

    Sanjay is the eldest child of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

    He is married to Manyata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

    On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

    He will also star in the second instalment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera".

    In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

