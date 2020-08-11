Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: Reports

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 11: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports.

    Sanjay took to social media to share the message with his fans. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!," he wrote.

    Sanjay Dutt

    He was discharged from the hospital, two days after he was admitted for breathlessness.

    The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening for full check-up, where he was also tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative.

    An official from Lilavati Hospital told PTI that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm, Monday.

    He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

    The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.

    He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

    On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

    He will also star in the second installment of "KGF" and "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

    In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 23:25 [IST]
