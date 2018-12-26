  • search
    Sanjay Bhandari case: Look Out Circular issued against former Robert Vadra assistant Manoj Arora

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: A LookOut Circular has been issued against Manoj Arora, a suspect in the Sanjay Bhandari case and a former executive assistant of Robert Vadra. The notice was issued the Enforcement Directorate, said reports.

    Controversial arms dealer Bhandari was booked by the ED in 2016 based on an Income Tax Department and Delhi police complaint of his alleged indulgence in dubious defence deals.

    Sanjay Bhandari case: Look Out Circular issued against former Robert Vadra assistant Manoj Arora

    In 2016, Sanjay Bhandari's premises were searched by the Income Tax Department. He later admitted that the email trail recovered from his computer was that of messages exchanged between him, Robert Vadra and Vadra's assistant Manoj Arora.

    The ED had earlier this month conducted raids on locations linked to Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra. The ED is trying to establish a link between Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari through Vadra's close aides, said reports.

    During the interrogation in connection with a case lodged against Sanjay Bhandari, the ED had found that three persons were connected to Vadra and Bhandari and they had conducted raids at their premises. Mails were exchanged between Vadra, Manoj Arora and Sumit Chadha. Mails were also exchanged between Bhandari and Jagdish Sharma, and Bhandrai and Vadra, said reports.

    enforcement directorate robert vadra

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 13:20 [IST]
