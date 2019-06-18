Sania hits back trolls that target her over Pak's defeat

New Delhi, Jun 18: India defeated Pakistan in ICC CWC 2019 at Manchester on Sunday leading to a wave of memes, tweets and witty jokes on the Pakistan team on various social media platforms. As Pakistani cricketing fans also took to Twitter expressing their dismay, soon as videos and pictures appeared showing tennis player Sania Mirza, alongside her husband, Shoaib Malik and other Pakistani cricketers in a hookah bar have gone viral on social media. Pictures and videos showing the group sitting in a lounge with one of them taking the drag from the pipe have angered fans.

Pakistan players going for burgers on the eve of the match, twitterati didn't waste any time in bashing the Pakistan team for overlooking fitness standards.

Indian tennis diva Sania Mirza, also present at the outing with husband and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, was also trolled heavily on social media with some needlessly pulling her into the storm that accompanied Pakistan's 7th successive defeat against India in World Cups.

Some furious fans also took it out on Sania Mirza for Pakistan losing the game. The comments garnered Sania Mirza to react on Twitter. She tweeted saying, "That's the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI 'outing' was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time.

This is not the first time Sania has been dragged into a controversy related to the Pakistan team. Before the India vs Pakistan game, Mirza had slammed cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border'.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs. As per reports, India now has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.