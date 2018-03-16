Sangliana's shocking statement on Nirbahya's mother stirs controversy

Former Karnataka Police Chief HT Sangliana has stirred a hornet's nest by making a totally insensitive remark on the physical appearance of the mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, also known as Nirbhaya. The controversy erupted after Sangliana said that Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, has a 'great physique' and he could 'just imagine how beautiful her daughter would have been'.

That, however, was not the only controversial statement that the former Karnataka DGP made at the event. Sangliana reportedly also said, "If you are overpowered, you should surrender, and follow up the case later. That way we can be safe, save life, prevent being killed."

Sangliana made these comments at an award function meant to honour women, including Asha Devi, and their work.

The former Karnataka DGP, however, remained defiant and said that people were making "an issue out of a non-issue".

"I consider my statement to be totally within the limit and I feel people are making an issue out of a non-issue..I said it in order to emphasise the importance of protection & security to women, they should be given protection at all times," he told news agency ANI.

