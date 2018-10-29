Sangh Pariwar to continue with its Ram Temple programme as delaying tactics worked

New Delhi, Oct 29: Though the final call on the Ramjnmabhoomi Temple and Babri mosque dispute will be taken once the final verdict of the Supreme Court of India is given but the saffron organisations are not ready to wait anymore due to the alleged delaying tactics of the people opposing the Ram Temple. The Sangh Pariwar has already not only activated its affiliate organisations but at the ground zero also some development is happening.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is meeting with the people concern with the leaders from all across the party to garner support for the construction of the Ram temple. They have already met President Ramnath Kovind, they are meeting Members of Parliament across the party line and will meet the PM as well very soon. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak has already said that temple should be made there whichever way it is possible including by introducing a bill in Parliament. Similar demand is also made by the VHP which is saying this in its petition that it is handing over to the MPs and governors of the states.

VHP spokesperson said that the organisation already started public awakening programme and it will go on till the objective is not accomplished. But the most interesting aspect of the entire development is that even the BJP has also started talking about the legislation route. Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prashad Maura said that if the court verdict or dialogue fail to help making the Ram Temple it will be done by making law from Parliament.

Keshav Prashad Maura has been one of the closest ally of former international president of Ashok Singhal. He said that the BJP has been in favour of the construction of Ram temple and only Ram Temple will be built there. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself is very active on this issue and trying every bit for it and said that the way SC ruled on the issue of Sabarimala, it should also rule for the Ram Temple. The recent coordination meeting of the BJP and RSS had also found mention of the Ram Temple.

Sources said that now the BJP, VHP and the RSS workers are finding it difficult if they go to meet people as everyone is asking for the temple. So the leadership talking about the temple is actually the reflection of the mind of the people. Moreover, Maurya taking up the issue of temple will have its impact of the OBC community electorally among whom he is emerging a big leader and getting popular after the gap was by former chief minister Kalyan Singh. Recently he had organised 21 conferences of around 40 OBC communities. So the Sangh Pariwar wants to make it a mass issue so that it is achieved.