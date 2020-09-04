Sandalwood drug racket: Ragini Dwivedi arrested by Bengaluru Crime Branch

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 04: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi in relation to the Sandalwood drug racket case.

Earlier today, the CCB officers detained the actress and brought to CCB headquarters for questioning. After several hours of questioning, Ragini has been arrested. She is booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Another accused Viren Khanna is also arrested by Central crime branch of Bengaluru police . He is the main person who organises big parties where drugs were consumed. He was in Delhi. 2 CCB Personnel went to Delhi and arrested him from there. He has been taken into 4 days police custody.

The actor was served a notice on Wednesday and asked to depose before CCB on the next day, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. She was then directed to appear before them on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".

Ragini Dwivedi made her debut in the movie "Veera Madakari" in 2009 and shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.