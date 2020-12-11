YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sandalwood drug case: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani gets bail; walks out after 86 days

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 11: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood Drug scandal.

    The court issued the bail order with a direction to furnish a personal bond of Rs three lakh with two sureties. She has to cooperate with the investigating officer and appear before the officer twice a month.

    Sanjjanaa Galrani
    Sanjjanaa Galrani

    The actresswas arrested on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch, probing drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on charges of possessing and supplying narcotics and later remanded to judicial custody.

    She was the second Kannada film industry personality to be arrested after Ragini Dwivedi.

    Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru. She made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006. She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

    The police have so far arrested over 16 people in connection with drug abuse among high-profile people.

    The police launched a crackdown after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons in Bengaluru in August who were allegedly supplying drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.

    One of those arrested by the NCB was Mohammed Anoop, whom the Enforcement Directorate has alleged was a benami holder of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

    The ED has arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri here on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug seizure.

    More SANDALWOOD News

    Read more about:

    sandalwood drugs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X