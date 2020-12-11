Sandalwood drug case: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani gets bail; walks out after 86 days

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Dec 11: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood Drug scandal.

    The court issued the bail order on the condition of executing a bond worth Rs 3,00,000 and two sureties of the same amount. She has to appear before the police once in a month and cooperate with the investigation.

    Sanjjanaa Galrani
    Sanjjanaa Galrani

    The actress was accused by the Central Crime Branch of procuring and supplying drugs to people who attended high-profile parties in Bengaluru.

    Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru. She made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006.

    She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    X