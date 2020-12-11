Sandalwood drug case: Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani gets bail; walks out after 86 days

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 11: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood Drug scandal.

The court issued the bail order with a direction to furnish a personal bond of Rs three lakh with two sureties. She has to cooperate with the investigating officer and appear before the officer twice a month.

The actresswas arrested on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch, probing drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, on charges of possessing and supplying narcotics and later remanded to judicial custody.

She was the second Kannada film industry personality to be arrested after Ragini Dwivedi.

Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru. She made her film debut in a Tamil movie 'Oru Kadhal Seiveer' in 2006. She has acted in a Kannada movie 'Ganda Hendathi'.

The police have so far arrested over 16 people in connection with drug abuse among high-profile people.

The police launched a crackdown after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons in Bengaluru in August who were allegedly supplying drugs to the Kannada film actors and singers.

One of those arrested by the NCB was Mohammed Anoop, whom the Enforcement Directorate has alleged was a benami holder of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The ED has arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri here on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug seizure.