Sandalwood director Indrajith Lankesh claims actor Darshan assaulted dalit waiter in Mysuru

Bengaluru, July 16: In a fresh controversy on Sandalwood actor Darshan, director Indrajit Lakesh has accused him of assaulting a Dalit waiter at Sandesh Hotel in Mysuru, Karnataka.

According to reports, Lankesh alleged that actor Darshan along with his friends Harsha, Melanta and Rakesh Papanna beat up a waiter in June during a late night party that was held during lockdown. Due to impact of assault, the waiter has lost his vision.

Terming the jurisdiction police station as 'settlement' center and working out a compromise to bury the case, Lankesh on Thursday met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked him to instruct Mysuru police to act in accordance to the law.

The director also stated that to hide the incident, the CCTV footage too was destroyed. He said he came out in open as he cannot remain silent when celebrities involve in such acts.

Meanwhile, it is allegedly said that Darshan in 2019 had openly supported actress Sumalatha Ambareesh in Lok Sabha election and supporters of JD(S) were upset with this and as a result such false accusations are made against the actor.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 10:08 [IST]