    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik becomes first Indian to win prestigious Italian award

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Acclaimed Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been conferred the Italian Golden Sand Art Award, 2019 at a ceremony in Rome, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious award for his contribution to sand art.

    PTI Image
    PTI Image

    Representing India at the International Scorrano Sand Nativity event held in Lecce from November 13 to 17, Pattnaik created a 10-foot high sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi along with Russian artist Pavel Minilkov.

    "I have received the award on Friday from Vito Maraschio, the President of Promuovi International Scorrano Sand Nativity at a ceremony in Rome. Neeharika Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy, was also present at the award ceremony," Patnaik wrote on twitter.

    There were eight sculptors from different countries who participated in this festival. "I feel very glad and honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Pattnaik, who is also a Padma Shri awardee.

    Sudarsan Pattnaik's beautiful sand art tribute to Mahathma Gandhiji

    Till now, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art festivals and championships around the world and won many prizes for India.

    On Friday evening, he called on Indian Ambassador in Italy Reenat Sandhu who congratulated him on his achievements. The event was held under the patronage of the Puglia Region in South Italy.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
