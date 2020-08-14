Sanctity, dignity, pandemic: How Defence Ministry is making arrangements for I-Day event

New Delhi, Aug 14: The arrangements for the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony for the Ministry of Defence has been a major challenge owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sanctity and dignity of the national event are being factored in while also ensuring precautions relating to the pandemic.

Display boards are being placed to attract the attention of the invitees about the precautions that would need to be maintained. Further, all invitees have been told to wear masks. There are also masks being kept handy for distribution at the various points at the venue.

The government has issued 4,000 invites for the event. Participation is only through invitation and those who do not have the formal invites have been asked to refrain from coming to the venue.

At the entrance, there would be thermal screening and in the run up to the event, regular sanitisation is being carried out. Several medical booths have also been put in place.

These booths would cater to those who is detected to having any symptoms relating to COVID-19. The government has also put in place several ambulances.

The members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to ensure safety. The seating enclosures and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting to ensure seamless movement of the guests and also avoid crowding.

On the invitation cards, a special advisory to follow the guidelines has been issued. In addition to this an orderly dispersal plan has also been put in place.