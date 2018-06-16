Sampark for Samarthan: Vardhan calls on Archbishop Couto

As part of the BJP's "Sampark for Samarthan" initiative, Union minister Harsh Vardhan met Archbishop Anil Couto today, around a month after the latter claimed that a "turbulent political atmosphere" in the country posed a threat to its constitutional principles.

Couto had said this in a letter to all parish priests and religious institutions in the Delhi archdiocese a few days before the May 12 Karnataka elections.

"As part of the #SamparkForSamarthan program, I had the pleasure of calling upon His Grace the serving #Archbishop of the #RomanCatholicArchdiocese of Delhi Anil Joseph Thomas Couto. Briefed him on the achievements of the #ModiGovernment in last four years.

"His Grace #Archbishop #AnilJosephThomasCouto & I had an inspiring discussion on the importance of promoting inter-religious dialogue for global peace. I conveyed Hon'ble PM Shri Modi Ji's good wishes to His Grace. #SamparkForSamarthan," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The minister also met a number of other eminent persons, including classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, literary personality Ashok Vajpayee, former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti, and writer Ashok Chakradhar.

"As part of the #SamparkForSamarthan program, I had the pleasure of calling upon my long-time friend, the gracious & renowned classical dancer Ms @sonal_mansingh at her residence. Briefed her on the achievements of the #ModiGovernment in last 4 yrs.

"Under #SamparkSeSamarthan program, I met renowned former #ChiefJusticeOfIndia Shri #RCLahoti ji who has a rich experience of 40 years in field of law&justice. At his residence in Noida, I enjoyed talking to him &his family about achievements of the #Modi government in last 4 yrs," the Minister tweeted.

