English

Sampark for Samarthan: Vardhan calls on Archbishop Couto

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As part of the BJP's "Sampark for Samarthan" initiative, Union minister Harsh Vardhan met Archbishop Anil Couto today, around a month after the latter claimed that a "turbulent political atmosphere" in the country posed a threat to its constitutional principles.

    Union minister Harsh Vardhan
    Union minister Harsh Vardhan

    Couto had said this in a letter to all parish priests and religious institutions in the Delhi archdiocese a few days before the May 12 Karnataka elections.

    "As part of the #SamparkForSamarthan program, I had the pleasure of calling upon His Grace the serving #Archbishop of the #RomanCatholicArchdiocese of Delhi Anil Joseph Thomas Couto. Briefed him on the achievements of the #ModiGovernment in last four years.

    "His Grace #Archbishop #AnilJosephThomasCouto & I had an inspiring discussion on the importance of promoting inter-religious dialogue for global peace. I conveyed Hon'ble PM Shri Modi Ji's good wishes to His Grace. #SamparkForSamarthan," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

    The minister also met a number of other eminent persons, including classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, literary personality Ashok Vajpayee, former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti, and writer Ashok Chakradhar.

    "As part of the #SamparkForSamarthan program, I had the pleasure of calling upon my long-time friend, the gracious & renowned classical dancer Ms @sonal_mansingh at her residence. Briefed her on the achievements of the #ModiGovernment in last 4 yrs.

    "Under #SamparkSeSamarthan program, I met renowned former #ChiefJusticeOfIndia Shri #RCLahoti ji who has a rich experience of 40 years in field of law&justice. At his residence in Noida, I enjoyed talking to him &his family about achievements of the #Modi government in last 4 yrs," the Minister tweeted.

    Read more about:

    sampark for samarthan harsh vardhan initiative

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue