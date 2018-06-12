Sampark For Samarthan: BJP's massive outreach campaign ahead of 2019 elections

Under the "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign, 4000 elected BJP members will reach out to around 1 lakh personalities well known in politics, business, sports, movie, art and cultural fields. And about 50 lakh selected workers will go to the homes of common people to convey achievements of the pro-people Modi Government.

BJP chief Amit Shah has met former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag, cricketer Kapil Dev, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as part of the campaign. On the other hand, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met actor Nana Patekar, MD & CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor, and actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan in Mumbai.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Pullela Gopichand's academy in Hyderabad and explained the government's initiatives. She also met tennis player Sania Mirza and former cricketer V V S Laxman.

June 9: Amit Shah met veteran journalist and former member of Rajya Sabha, Shri Kuldip Nayar , as part of 'Sampark For Samarthan'. Sha was glad to see his energy level even at this age. He Discussed with him several transformative initiatives and unprecedented work done by Modi govt in the last 4 years.

June 7: It was great meeting "The Flying Sikh" Sardar Milkha Singh ji and his wife Smt Nirmal Milkha Singh ji as part of "Sampark for Samarthan" initiative at their home in Chandigarh. Shah Discussed with them the developmental initiatives of PM Narendra Modi's govt in the last 4 years.

June 7: Sha met former Indian hockey player and three-time Olympic gold champion Shri Balbir Singh ji at his home in Chandigarh. Shared with him the details of various initiatives undertaken by PM Modi's government in the last 4 years.

June 7: Shah called on BJP's ally Akali Dal leaders at their home in Chandigarh.. It is always a delight to meet Badal Sahab, said Amit Shah.

June 6: Met Ratan Tata as part of "Sampark For Samarthan" campaign. I took him through Modi government's development achievements and initiatives. It was nice meeting him and greatly value our conversation.

june 6: It was pleasant meeting the noted Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene as a part of "Sampark For Samarthan" initiative at their home in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Have discussed the achievements and path-breaking initiatives of PM Narendra Modi government in last 4 years.

June 4: As a part of "Sampark For Samarthan" initiative met former Honorable Chief Justice of India Shri R C Lahoti ji at his residence and brief him on the historic steps and achievements of PM Narendra Modi's government in last 4 years.

June 4: Yoga Guru Swamy Ramdev was conveyed about four-year achievements and public welfare policies of the central government headed by Prime Minister Modi.

June 1: It was wonderful meeting former skipper of Indian cricket team, Shri Kapil Dev ji and his wife at their home in Delhi. As part of the nationwide "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign, briefed him about the achievements of PM Narendra Modi's govt in the last 4 years.

May 29: Delighted to meet former Secretary General of Lok Sabha and expert on Constitution, Shri Subhash Kashyap ji, as part of the 'Sampark for Smarthan' Abhiyan at his home in Delhi. Briefed him about the work done & historic initiatives undertaken by the Modi government in last 4 years.

May 29: As part of the 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign, met former Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag ji at his home in Delhi to discuss and brief him on the several achievements and initiatives undertaken by Modi sarkar since it was voted to the office 4 years ago.

