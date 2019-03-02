  • search
    Samjhauta Express services to resume on Sunday

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 02: Samjhauta Express services to resume from India from March 3. The Samjhauta Express will leave for Pakistan from Delhi on Sunday after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends, a senior railway official told PTI.

    Passengers, arriving from Pakistan by Samjhauta Express train. PTI file photo
    Passengers, arriving from Pakistan by Samjhauta Express train. PTI file photo

    The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The official said the first train from India will leave on March 3.

    While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28.

    The train will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey. On the Indian side the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
