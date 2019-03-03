Samjhauta Express services restored, train to depart from India today

New Delhi, March 03: The Samjhauta Express train service between India and Pakistan will resume from today, after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends. The announcement came a day after Pakistan released Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The official said the first train from India will leave on March 3.

While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28.

The train will start running from the Indian side on Sunday, while on the Pakistan side it will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey.

On the Indian side the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

According to the reports, the footfall on the train, which generally records an occupancy of around 70 per cent, has fallen drastically post the Pulwama attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

