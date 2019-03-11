Samjauta Express blasts: A timeline

New Delhi, Mar 11: The probe into the Samjauta Express blast was an extremely complex one, with several flip flops.

On February 18 2007, 68 persons were killed when bombs went off in the two coaches of the train connecting Delhi and Lahore. A special investigation team was formed, following which the National Investigation Agency took over the probe.

Here is a timeline of the case:

On February 20 2007, an SIT was formed to probe the case.

On 29 July 2010, the NIA took over the case.

On June 20 2011, the NIA filed its chargesheet naming Swami Aseemanand and others as accused. The others to be named in the chargesheet were Lokesh Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalasangra alias Ramji.

290 witnesses formed part of the chargesheet. Many witnesses from Pakistan, did not appear before the court, while 30 others turned hostile.

While Sunil Joshi was found to be murdered in 2007, the other accused Ramachandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange are still absconding.