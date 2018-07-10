Same sex relationship is against Hindutva, says Swamy

New Delhi, July 10: Hours before the Supreme Court set to begin the hearing petitions on repealing Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said sexual relationship between persons of same sex is against Hindutva.

Talking to news agency ANI, Swamy said, "It is not a normal thing. We cannot celebrate it. It's against Hindutva. We should invest in medical research to see if it can be cured. Government should consider having a 7 or 9 judge bench."

A newly re-constituted five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench will commence hearing petitions on repealing Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises "carnal inter­course against the order of nature" and thereby sexual relationship between persons of same sex.

The new five-judge bench will be headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and would comprise Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Indu Malhotra. The new members on the bench are Justice Nariman and Justice Malhotra who replaced Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan.