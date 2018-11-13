Sambalpur University Results 2018: Websites to check

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Sambalpur University Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results for +3 Arts, Science and Commerce streams have been declared and are now available on the third party result sites. Candidates are advised to also check their results with the respective colleges. The information provided on the internet is only for first level consumption. Mark sheet and other relevant information would be made available at the respective colleges/ university offices. The results are available on manabadi.com and schools9.com.

How to check Sambalpur University Results 2018:

Go to manabadi.com or schools9.com

or Click on the activated links for Sambalpur University Results 2018

A new window will open

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout