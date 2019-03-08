  • search
    Samajwadi Party releases another list, Dimple Yadav to contest from Kannauj

    Lucknow, Mar 08: Samajwadi Party on Thursday released another list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Dimple Yadav to contest from Kannauj, Usha Verma from Hardoi and Poorvi Verma from Lakhimpur Kheri.

    Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav with husband Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file photo

    Dimple Yadav is a second time Member of the Indian Parliament from Kannauj.

     

    Earlier, the Samajwadi Party has released its first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The first name on the list is of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who will contest from Mainpuri seat.

    In January, SP and BSP forged an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP at the Centre. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats, thus plays a crucial role in the government formation at the Centre

