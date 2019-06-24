  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

    By
    |

    Ghaziabad, June 24: Ailing Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, after he complained of urinary retention.

    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital
    Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav

    The doctors are currently examing him.

    Earlier on June 11, Yadav was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, after his health deteriorated. Yadav was taken to Gurugram in a chartered flight.

    Yadav, who was earlier diagnosed with mild uncontrolled diabetes, is said to be suffering from kidney related ailments.

    Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to Yadav at his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow and inquired about his health. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav were also seen along with Mulayam during the meet.

    Overcoming his struggles with ill-health, Yadav, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, won the Mainpuri seat by defeating his BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with a margin of over 94,000 votes.

    In April, Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine medical checkup after he complained of weakness. Amit Agarwal, the hospital's chief medical superintendent, had then said Yadav had mild uncontrolled diabetes.

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav samajwadi party

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue