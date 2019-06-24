Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

Ghaziabad, June 24: Ailing Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, after he complained of urinary retention.

The doctors are currently examing him.

Earlier on June 11, Yadav was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, after his health deteriorated. Yadav was taken to Gurugram in a chartered flight.

Yadav, who was earlier diagnosed with mild uncontrolled diabetes, is said to be suffering from kidney related ailments.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to Yadav at his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow and inquired about his health. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav were also seen along with Mulayam during the meet.

Overcoming his struggles with ill-health, Yadav, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, won the Mainpuri seat by defeating his BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya with a margin of over 94,000 votes.

In April, Yadav was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine medical checkup after he complained of weakness. Amit Agarwal, the hospital's chief medical superintendent, had then said Yadav had mild uncontrolled diabetes.