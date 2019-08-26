Samajwadi Party dissolves its Delhi unit with immediate effect

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday dissolved its Delhi unit with immediate effect. This was announced by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On August 23, the party said it dissolved all its national and state units with immediate effect.

The SP, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had contested the national elections under the banner of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

However, the alliance fared poorly in the state, with BSP winning just 10 seats and SP managing five. The RJD failed to open its account in the polls.