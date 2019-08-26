  • search
    Samajwadi Party dissolves its Delhi unit with immediate effect

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday dissolved its Delhi unit with immediate effect. This was announced by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    Samajwadi Party (SP) party chief Akhilesh Yadav

    On August 23, the party said it dissolved all its national and state units with immediate effect.

    The SP, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had contested the national elections under the banner of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

    Akhilesh Yadav set to lose Z plus security

    However, the alliance fared poorly in the state, with BSP winning just 10 seats and SP managing five. The RJD failed to open its account in the polls.

