    Sam Pitroda clarifies his remark on airstrike says,'as a citizen I need to know what had happened'

    New Delhi, Mar 22: A close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Indian Overseas Congress chief, Sam Pitroda, issued a clarification on his interview.

    Speaking to ANI, Sam Pitroda, on his earlier remark on airstrike, said.''I just said as a citizen I am entitled to know what happened. I am not talking on behalf of party, just speaking as a citizen. I have right to know, what is wrong in it?.''

    Sam Pitroda clarifies his remark on airstrike says,as a citizen I need to know what had happened

    ''I don't understand what is the controversy here, I am baffled at the response. Shows how people react to trivial matters in India. It is a totally trivial matter. A citizen is just asking a question,'' he added

    Sam Pitroda questions death toll in Balakot air strike

    On Friday, Sam questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike by the Indian Air Force in response to the Pulwama terror attack and said it was wrong to attack Pakistan.

    "If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. I am saying can you give me more facts to prove it," Sam Pitroda told new agency ANI. Sam Pitroda said it will be naive to assume that if some people came here and attacked, every nation is to be blamed.

    "Don't know much about attacks. It happens all the time. Attack happened in Mumbai also, we could have then reacted and just sent our planes but that is not right approach. According to me, that's not how you deal with the world," Sam Pitroda added.

    On the airstrikes against the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan, Sam Pitroda had said people of India deserved to know the facts of the Indian Air Force operation.

    PM slams Sam Pitroda, says Rahul's most trusted aide started Pak's National Day celebrations

    Sam Pitroda had said it was not right to "punish" Pakistan because of a few terrorists. "Eight people (26/11 terrorists) come and do something, you don't jump on entire nation (Pakistan). Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don't believe in that way," Sam Pitroda told ANI.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
