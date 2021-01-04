Salute our scientists says PM Modi as India gets set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme is all set to begin in India and we are proud of our scientists, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said.

The PM was delivering the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave today.

The theme of the conclave is Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation. It is being organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi.

We have to ensure 'Made in India' products not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' the PM also said.

The impact of any research is commercial, social and expands our understanding. Many times other potential future uses of research cannot be estimated in advance, but it is for sure that research is never wasted. Just as it's said in our shashtras that soul is immortal, so is research, PM Modi also said.

Today, India is among the top 50 countries in global innovation ranking. The collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened in India. We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility, he also said.

India is completing 75 years of its independence in the year 2022, while in the year 2047, 100 years of independence will be completed. In this time period, we have to work keeping in mind the new standards of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PM said.

In any progressive society, research is key and effective. Its effects are commercial, social and helps widen our approach and thinking.

Now, we are heading towards a situation where instead of the 'Industry regulation-centric approach', a consumer-oriented approach is being preferred, the Prime Minister also said.

Today, India is among the top 50 countries in global innovation ranking. The collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened in India, the PM noted.

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds.

Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance.

The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment, a PTI report said.