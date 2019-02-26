  • search
    'Salute IAF pilots': Opposition unites to back air strike

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Opposition leaders on Tuesday "saluted" the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) amid reports claimed that India launched air strikes on terror camps and launch pads across the Line of Control.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "I salute the pilots of the IAF," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

    India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

    The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

    The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known.

    Arvind Kejriwal salutes the bravery of IAF

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps in PoK.

    Akhilesh Yadav congratulates IAF

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated IAF for the strikes in Pakistan.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also reacted on the strikes.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also reacted on the strikes saying Jai Hind

    IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters, says Mamata

    IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters, says Mamata

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

    "IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Banerjee tweeted. India carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps, official sources said.

    rahul gandhi iaf surgical strike

