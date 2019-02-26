'Salute IAF pilots': Opposition unites to back air strike

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday "saluted" the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) amid reports claimed that India launched air strikes on terror camps and launch pads across the Line of Control.

"I salute the pilots of the IAF," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known.

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019 Arvind Kejriwal salutes the bravery of IAF Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps in PoK. I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations @IAF_MCC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 26, 2019 Akhilesh Yadav congratulates IAF Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated IAF for the strikes in Pakistan. Jai Hind. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 26, 2019 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also reacted on the strikes. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also reacted on the strikes saying Jai Hind