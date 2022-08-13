Salman Rushdie was lying in a pool of blood, says doctor who was in audience

Salman Rushdie stabbed: Shashi Tharoor says 'sad day but worse would be..."

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was "utterly horrified" by the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie in New York and expressed concern over whether creative expression can be free and open.

Rushdie was on a ventilator with a damaged liver and may lose one of his eyes after he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man on stage at a literary event in upstate New York.

The Mumbai-born controversial author, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

Salman Rushdie was lying in a pool of blood, says doctor who was in audience

"Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of @SalmanRushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again," Tharoor tweeted. "A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open," he said.

Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery. The writer has also won the Booker Prize for his novel "Midnight's Children".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 14:08 [IST]