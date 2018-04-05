Salman Khan to spend night in Jodhpur jail as Prisoner No. 106

Actor Salman Khan, who was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday will spend a night at the Jodhpur Central Jail as prisoner no. 106. He will be sharing the barrack with jailed godman Asaram Bapu.

Salman will not receive any special treatment during his stay in jail. He will be served food according to jail menu and will not be allowed to get food from outside, Jodhpur DIG (Prisons) Vikram Singh said today.

Singh added that Khan had made no demands or special requests - including for drinking water.

"Salman Khan has been given number 106 and is lodged in ward number two. He was made to undergo medical test and has no medical issues," Singh said adding that multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward.

This is his fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses religious preacher Asaram Bapu, who has been accused of rape. Salman has earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.

A Jodhpur court pronounced verdict in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case and convicted Salman Khan, sentencing him to five years in prison. Other accused - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu - were given the benefit of doubt and acquitted.

The actor shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Blackbuck is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972.

The actor, however, had repeatedly denied shooting the antelopes, accusing instead the state's forest department of framing him over the poaching case. A court in Jodhpur will hear his bail application on Friday.

