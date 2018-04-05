'Salman Khan is a habitual offender', says prosecution

The arguments for a quantum of sentence in the blackbuck poaching case are currently underway in the Jodhpur Court after Salman Khan was found guilty. While Khan maintained that he is innocent, the prosecution demanded maximum punishment for the actor. Khan was reportedly upset after his conviction.

The prosecution also said that 'Salman Khan was a habitual offender' citing another case in which he had allegedly mowed down people sleeping on a footpath in Mumbai. It was alleged that Khan was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

"Argument on quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan's counsels are praying for probation," said NS Solanki, lawyer of Dushyant Singh who was co-accused in blackbuck poaching case.

A Jodhpur Court today (April 5) convicted Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, who were the co-accused in the case, were acquitted. Khan and other actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of the Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Bishnoi Sabha, which had filed the blackbuck poaching case, has now decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the case.

