  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Apr 26: Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April month's pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Police, medical and sanitation staff, however, will be paid their full salaries, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Sunday.

    Jagan Mohan Reddy

    Under the "deferred payment", all India services officers will get only 60 per cent of their salaries while others will see a cut ranging up to 50 per cent, like in March.

    Cabinet ministers and those holding Cabinet rank posts will see a 75 per cent slash in their pay, which the government promised to adjust at a subsequent date.

    Sources said the government decided to pay full pension to the retired employees and their families as a public interest litigation on the matter is currently pending in the High Court.

    "The ongoing lockdown has left the state coffers completely dry, with the income in the first month of the current fiscal just about crossing Rs 100 crore. The Central grants and loans are being used for other schemes, hence the deferred salary payment," the sources added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus andhra pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X