    Sajjanar at the helm: Two encounters and both involved crimes against women

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: In the wee hours of Friday, four accused persons in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place at the scene where the lady was killed and the police had gone there with the accused to reconstruct the crime scene.

    This is incidentally the second encounter in which those accused of crimes against women have been shot dead in an encounter. In December 2008, three accused in an acid attack case were killed in an encounter by the Warangal police.

    Accused tried to escape from the crime scene

    The accused had tried attacking the cops at the crime scene when they were shot dead in an encounter. Incidentally the present police commissioner of Cyberabad, V C Sajjanar was the Superintendent of Police of Warangal at the time of the 2008 encounter.

    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    In today's encounter, the four accused were killed at 3.30 am. Police sources tell OneIndia that they were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene. They tried to escape from the crime scene when they were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar.

    The source said that the police had to open fire as they tried to escape. The official further added that the accused had tried to snatch the weapon of the police.

    They were even taken to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

    Hyderabad rape and murder: Accused tried to snatch weapon before encounter, sources

    The accused were Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20. All of them were lodged in the high-security Cherlapally prison.

    The reconstruction of a crime scene is a normal process as mandated in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

    The lady was on her way after a medical check-up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.

